Paradise is a concert video taken from a performance of The Dresden Dolls at The Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA on June 5th, 2005 and released on DVD on November 22, 2005. The set list includes: 1. Good Day, 2. Missed Me, 3. War Pigs (Black Sabbath), 4. Perfect Fit, 5. Christopher Lydon, 6. Bad Habit, 7. Half Jack, 8. Girl Anachronism, 9. Pierre (Carole King) and 10. Truce.