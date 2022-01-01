The Dresden Dolls: Return to Paradise

Not Available

In November 2017, The Dresden Dolls played three sold-out shows commemorating the 40th Anniversary of The Paradise Rock Club, a venue deeply tied to the band, which notably hosted their debut album release in 2003, and aforementioned Live: In Paradise DVD filming amidst the Dolls’ thirty-one date tour with Nine Inch Nails, among others. Return to Paradise was filmed on November 6th, 2017, the final night of the band’s three-show run, and is a dedication to the continued love and spirit of Dresden Dolls fans, and venues like The Paradise Rock Club which play such an important role as the foundation of live music communities. Although plans for a full-scale Dresden Dolls tour have been temporarily postponed, this film shows the band doing what they love best and leaving it all on the stage.