Bitter rivals India and Pakistan, on the brink of signing a peace treaty, arrange a friendly game of cricket as a show of goodwill. Pakistan considers withdrawing, however, when terrorist groups threaten to bomb the stadium if the match takes place. Ultimately, the contest goes forward, but in a team meeting, the Indian captain (Salil Ankola) asks his players to go easy on their opponent. Could someone be trying to rig the outcome?