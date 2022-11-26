Not Available

Two youths bicker their way up the East Coast and through a discomforting and poignant transition into adulthood. Using still images, animation, Super-8 and an experimental score composed and performed by the filmmaker, The Drive North subverts the typical coming-of-age tale with social commentary, humor and an understated identity-politics slant. This savvy short demonstrates the skills of the next generation of media makers, seamlessly incorporating an astute sense of self-reflection, rebellion and family relationships.