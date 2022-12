Not Available

This is a story about “the separated family”. Dalang, a 15-year-old boy, is abandoned by his father in his hometown, and lives with his grandfather. When his father returns home from the city with Dalang’s stepmother and stepbrother, Erlang, to celebrate grandfather’s 70th birthday, Dalang puts forward his wish to return to the city with them. This small wish puts everyone in a dilemma.