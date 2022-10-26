1975

The Drowning Pool

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1975

Studio

First Artists

Harper is brought to Louisiana to investigate an attempted blackmail scheme. He soon finds out that it involves an old flame of his and her daughter. He eventually finds himself caught in a power struggle between the matriarch of the family and a greedy oil baron, who wants their property. Poor Harper! Things are not as straight-forward as they initially appeared.

Cast

Joanne WoodwardIris
Anthony FranciosaBroussard
Murray HamiltonKilbourne
Gail StricklandMavis
Melanie GriffithSchuyler
Linda HaynesGretchen

