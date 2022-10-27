The Drummond Will

Not Available

Two city-boy brothers, one a charismatic optimist, the other a whining corporate sell-out, return to the countryside for their father's funeral. On checking out his decrepit estate the boys find one of their dad's ancient friends hiding in a closet with a bag full money. Whilst they decide what to do the pensioner is left to suffocate in the closet, leaving them with a much bigger problem to deal with; tell the police, or leave the body in his own home and pretend nothing happened (keeping the money in the process). This opens their world up to a series of bizarre incidents resulting in the village's quirky population gently decreasing during their short stay.