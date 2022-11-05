The Duchess of Benameji

Not Available

Bandits in Sierra Morena assault the carriage in which the Duchess of Benamejí travels. A romance starts between her and the boss of the gang, Lorenzo, that arouses the jealousy of Rocio a gypsy who lives with the bandits. Meanwhile, the Marquis of Peñaflores, a captain in love with his cousin the Duchess, chases the bandits. Rocío reveals to the Marquis where Lorenzo and his men are and taking advantage of the tumult of the fight, she kills the Duchess. Her death will cause a change in attitude both Lorenzo and Peñaflores