Famous Sommelier Charlie Arturaola fell from grace after temporarily losing his sense of taste during the shooting of a movie. The image of “a Sommelier without palate” destroyed his career. After a few years, Charlie becomes a taxi driver, but never gives up of dreaming to get his reward back. When Charlie accidently gets to know a new Italian sommelier, he will come with a crazy plan to try to get back into the wine world!