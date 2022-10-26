The Duellists

In 1800, as Napoleon Bonaparte rises to power in France, a rivalry erupts between Armand and Gabriel, two lieutenants in the French Army, over a perceived insult. For over a decade, they engage in a series of duels amidst larger conflicts, including the failed French invasion of Russia in 1812, and shifts in the political and social systems of Europe.
|Keith Carradine
|D'Hubert
|Harvey Keitel
|Feraud
|Albert Finney
|Fouche
|Robert Stephens
|Gen. Treillard
|Tom Conti
|Dr. Jacquin
|John McEnery
|Chevalier
