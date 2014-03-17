2014

The Dukes of September - Live at Lincoln Center

THE DUKES OF SEPTEMBER a super group comprised of pop/rock/R&B icons Donald Fagen (Steely Dan), Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) and Boz Scaggs a brand new DVD and Blu Ray to coincide with its PBS debut airing on Great Performances. Filmed in November of 2012, this concert features the Dukes of Septembers dynamic rock and soul revue with not only showcasing their well-known hits such as Reelin in the Years, Lido Shuffle and Takin it to the Streets , but also forays into rock and R&B gems such as Sweet Soul Music and Love T.K.O.

Cast

Donald FagenHimself
Michael McDonaldHimself
Boz ScaggsHimself

