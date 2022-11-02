Not Available

The Dumbfounded King

  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ariane Films

Spain, under Philip IV (1621-1665). The film is based on a novel by Gonzalo Torrente Ballester. The King (Gabino Diego) is stunned to see the naked body of Marfisa (Laura del Sol), the most beautiful prostitute of the town and Court. After that, he also wants to see the Queen (Anne Roussel) naked. However, the King, despite the opposition and the scandal of the Church, will not stop until he reaches his wishes.

Cast

Joaquim de AlmeidaAlmeida
Laura del SolMarfisa
Gabino Diego
Juan Diego
Fernando Fernán Gómez
Eusebio Poncela

View Full Cast >

Images