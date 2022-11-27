The Dunkirk Spirit: Behind the Making of the Movie

Not Available

Nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan's sweeping, emotional epic. Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea and home almost within sight, they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. The story unfolds on land, sea and air. RAF Spitfires engage the enemy in the skies above the Channel, trying to protect the defenseless troops below. Meanwhile, hundreds of small boats manned by both civilians and military mount a desperate rescue effort, risking their lives in a race against time to save even a fraction of their army. When 400,000 men couldn't get home, home came for them. - Warner Bros.