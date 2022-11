Not Available

Wilbur Whateley, the son of a disfigured albino mother and an unknown father, is indoctrinated into the world of the occult and the forbidden by his sorcerer grandfather. As Wilbur performs these dark rituals, and begins to mature at an alarming rate, he begins to learn of the morbid and bizarre secrets behind his conception and birth. An adaptation of the story by H.P. Lovecraft.