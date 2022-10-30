The Dutch Eagles - Live at Caprera

Not Available

Registration of the concert at the Caprera Theatre in Bloemendaal, part of the "Welcome Back To Hotel Califormia Tour". Tracklisting: 1. How Long - 2. Witchy Woman - 3. Tequila Sunrise - 4. Doolin'Dalton - 5. Lyin' Eyes - 6. Pretty Maids (All in a Row) - 7. Wasted Time - 8. Peaceful Easy Feeling - 9. New Kid in Town - 10. Take It to the Limit - 11. Hotel California - 12. Bitter Creek - 13. Train Leaves Here - 14. The Sad Café (with Tom Beek) - 15. The Long Run (with Tom Beek) - 16. Life in the Fast Lane - 17. One of these Nights - 18. Rocky Mountain Way - 19. Already Gone - 20. In the City - 21. Take it Easy - 22. Heartache Tonight - 23. Desperado - 24. The Last Resort - 15. Seven Bridges Road