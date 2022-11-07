The Dwarf Sorcerer

A small child witnessing the murder of his parents at the hands of a gang of evildoers – in this case, a band of kung fu demons dressed like cavemen, who mix things up a bit by only killing the father and taking mom captive. Said child then narrowly avoids being murdered by the evildoers himself – in this case by being carried off by a giant, deliciously phony-looking bird puppet – and comes under the care of a wizened old kung fu master, who proceeds to subject him to a rigorous training regime that will ultimately lead to him setting out, armed with a hard won set of near-supernatural kung fu skills, on a mission of vengeance against the evildoers.
