2016

The Eagle Huntress

  • Family
  • Documentary
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 24th, 2016

Studio

Kissaki Films

For 2,000 years, the Kazakh people of the Altai region in western Mongolia have practiced a tradition of hunting with golden eagles, whose wingspan can reach up to 7.5 feet wide. Though this practice has traditionally been the domain of men, Aisholpan decides that she wants to become an apprentice hunter after spending her childhood helping her father, a renowned eagle hunter, care for his birds. Under the tutelage and support of her father and her grandfather—and very few others—Aisholpan learns all aspects of falconry, from taming her very own eagle to training for an annual competition, where she will compete against 70 eagle hunters on her quest to gain acceptance.

Cast

Aisholpan NurgaivHerself
Nurgaiv RysHimself
Alma DalaykhanHerself
Daisy RidleyVoiceover

Images