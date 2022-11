Not Available

A wartime shortage of spirits shakes up a tiny Scottish isle in this remastered vintage comedy from Ealing Studios. When a ship full of whisky runs aground off the teetotaling Island of Todday, thirsty residents conspire to guzzle the precious cargo. But uptight Capt. Paul Waggett (Basil Radford) will do anything to stop the boozehounds in their tracks. Joan Greenwood, Catherine Lacey, Gordon Jackson and Bruce Seton co-star.