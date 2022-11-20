The Early Inauguation

Not Available

What happens when a newly elected President of the US takes office? Is he given an orientation, if you will? Is he possibly coerced or influenced to tone down his ambitious campaign rhetoric or vision for the country by the 'powers that be'? Will his Presidency be hijacked before he takes office? Genres Comedy, Drama Director Joseph F. Alexandre Starring Joseph F. Alexandre, Jonas Ball, MIchael Albala Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started. Watch for $0.00 with Prime