The Early Works of Cheryl Dunye

Vilified by conservatives in Congress, defended by major newspapers, and celebrated by audiences and festivals around the world as one of the most provocative, humorous and important filmmakers of our time, Cheryl Dunye practically invented a new form of cinema - call it the 'Dunyementary.' Presented here are the films that started it all - the early works which gave birth to an extraordinary and original filmmaking talent. Made with great creativity on often miniscule budgets, they represent the first chapter of the Cheryl Dunye oeuvre. Films in this collection include, GREETINGS FROM AFRICA, THE POTLUCK AND THE PASSION, AN UNTITLED PORTRAIT, VANILLA SEX, SHE DON'T FADE, and JANINE.