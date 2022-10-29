Not Available

The Early Years: Erik Nietzsche Part 1

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Erik Nietzsche is an intelligent but in many ways inexperienced shy young man who is convinced that he wants to be a film director. In the late 1970s, Erik is accepted by the Danish National Film School where he enters a world of angry and unhelpful tutors, weird fellow students and unwritten rules. In this both exhilarating and angst-provoking period for him, Erik feels increasingly like a foreigner in the film industry. Frequently, he is merely an observer of the absurdities that surround him. He encounters trade union disputes, falls in love and experiences self-assured empowered women who refuse to make a commitment. The film is a drama full of comedy - a sharp portrait of a conceited but entertaining world of film which we suspect our dogged young director will eventually conquer with his vision.

Cast

Lars von TrierNarrator
Mille LehfeldtMargrethe (as Mille Hoffmeyer Lehfeldt)
David DencikZelko
Therese DamsgaardKarin
Søren PilmarkMads
Bodil JørgensenKatrine Bonfils

