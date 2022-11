Not Available

After unwittingly helping a known criminal, the East Side Kids are packed off to reform school. But with Danny's brother wrongly accused of murder and facing execution, the boys must escape from the school and catch the real killer. Muggs (Leo Gorcey), Glimpy (Huntz Hall), Danny (Bobby Jordan) and the rest of the kids put their streetwise know-how to good use in chasing after a dangerous gangster in this vintage crime caper.