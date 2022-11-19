Not Available

The Easter Promise

  • Animation

Two children follow the events that lead Jesus from his joyous entry into Jerusalem to his betrayal, death, and ressurection. Jerem's dream has always been to be a great soldier for a king. His family tells him a man named Jesus is the real King. But when he sees Jesus enter Jerusalem on a donkey, he thinks he has been tricked. Disheartened, he runs off and meets with two Pharisees who promise to enlist him as a soldier to tell people that Jesus is a hoax. In a hard lesson about appearances and judging, Jerem learns that Jesus is a true King. But, is he too late? Has he helped the Pharisees condemn Jesus to death? Originally created by the Christian Broadcasting Network as a fully animated video, this exciting new Easter book features artwork from the video and re-telling of the same story.

