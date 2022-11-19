The Easter Promise

Not Available

Two children follow the events that lead Jesus from his joyous entry into Jerusalem to his betrayal, death, and ressurection. Jerem's dream has always been to be a great soldier for a king. His family tells him a man named Jesus is the real King. But when he sees Jesus enter Jerusalem on a donkey, he thinks he has been tricked. Disheartened, he runs off and meets with two Pharisees who promise to enlist him as a soldier to tell people that Jesus is a hoax. In a hard lesson about appearances and judging, Jerem learns that Jesus is a true King. But, is he too late? Has he helped the Pharisees condemn Jesus to death? Originally created by the Christian Broadcasting Network as a fully animated video, this exciting new Easter book features artwork from the video and re-telling of the same story.