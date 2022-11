Not Available

A must-have tutorial DVD for fans and admirers of U2's master guitarist. Featuring note-for-note explanation of exactly what The Edge plays on four classic hits by U2, Pride (In The Name Of Love), Sunday Bloody Sunday, Beautiful Day and Vertigo. Includes clear step-by-step instruction for each section of every song and the accompanying CD contains backing tracks, with and without lead guitar, for easy learning, practice and for playing along.