The Edge of Childhood

This short film is a non-commercial project of a young Russian director, Dmitriy Moiseyev. Made by creative group’s own efforts, without any investments, it became the most successful fiction movie ever made on Sakhalin Island (east of Russia). The protagonists are a small family which just lost their dear one. They try to live a normal life, but shadows of the past haunt them all the time. Their only salvation is to break all connections with their past and start a new life faraway from everything which was so dear to them.