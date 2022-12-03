Not Available

The Editor’s Notebook is a salute from one titan of Chicago media to another. A sponsored film produced by Wilding Picture Productions on behalf of the Chicago Daily News, The Editor’s Notebook mixes documentary footage, staged recreations, and interviews with the newspaper’s staff to illuminate and explain the work of the Daily News and the importance of a free press in American democracy. As both Wilding and the Daily News are long defunct, The Editor’s Notebook also provides an entertaining and accessible look at media companies whose legacies have no present-day corporate guardian or benefactor.