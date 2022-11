Not Available

When wealthy real estate developer Richard Tate seizes land belonging to a Native American tribe for his next construction project, a group of young men from the tribe decide to kidnap Tate's daughter Allison as a means of persuading her father to abandon the project and return their land. As time drags on with no resolution in sight, Allison begins to sympathize with the plight of her captors and joins them in their fight against her father.