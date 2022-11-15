The Education of Sebastion or Egypt Regained

Not Available

A video record of a mental and physical journey through 5,000 years of Egypt at the End of History; an attempt to reconnect with the Source, with Jean Houston acting as Virgil; as Sebastian watches and absorbs it all from the corner of his eye, focusing on the tip of the Great Pyramid. All very personal, and it goes on and on, perhaps of very little meaning to others, but of crucial importance to myself, a record not for Entertainment or Public Exhibition, but something to share with friends, one long evening. Maybe there is a letter to my friends about a very crucial journey back to Ithaca – and a present for Sebastian, something that he’ll rediscover when he’ll be approaching the age when I, Odysseus, began my own travels – this may serve him as a beginner’s map – the Fates will give him better ones.