Ski film maker Eric Iberg is back with one goal: To bring style back to a sport that is being taken over by Evel Knievel robots. Super star skiers Phil Casabon and Henrik Harlaut team up with skiing icon Tanner Hall to educate the world on their perspectives of style. Title: The Education of Style Length: 32 minutes Release Date: August 14th 2012 Producer: Inspired Media Concepts Director: Eric Iberg Editor: Shane Nelson Filmed: Mike McLeod-North End Collective and more Athletes: Tanner Hall, Phil Casabon and Henrik Harlaut Presented By: Armada Supported By: Oakley, Dakine, Monster, Downdays.eu, Newschoolers.com, D-Structure Pro Shop, mammoth Mountain, Whistler/Blackcomb, Mt Hood Timberline, Boreal Resort