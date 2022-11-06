The Educational Archives: Religion

Not Available

Generations of American children sat in dark classrooms and absorbed wisdom in the form of 16mm educational films. Through the flicker of dim projector bulbs and the warble of optical soundtracks a blueprint for better living in the Atomic Age was spelled out in no uncertain terms. Fantoma presents this collection of religious films and Sunday School favorites. No nuns with rulers here, just good old-time cinematic religion. Learn about the wages of sin, the secret to getting into heaven and find out why God likes nuclear power so much with such films as: Door to Heaven, Atomic Energy Can Be A Blessing (with Fred MacMurray), and Of Heaven and Home.