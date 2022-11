Not Available

Ivar, an eight-year-old boy and his grandfather don't get along. Ivar is a vegetarian and grandpa thinks real men should eat meat. Ivar should at least be able to eat an egg, so Granpa sends him to buy one. But he crushes it and doesn't dare to go back because he's afraid of what grandpa might do to him. His desperate hunt for an egg creates completely new possibilities for their friendship.