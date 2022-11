Not Available

Plot based (loosely)on World-War II orphaned-children from Europe who had been adopted by American citizens and given home in the United States; Crow receives two "war orphan" eggs, which the Fox, a collector of rare eggs, is after, and finally gets them after outwitting the crow, a rare turn of events in this cartoon series. But the eggs hatch two huge ostrich-like birds who think the Fox is their father. The Fox has no intentions of being a father to two birds larger than he.