Based on the First Sorrowful Mystery of the Rosary, The Agony in the Garden, The Eggplant Lady is a heartwarming story about a family’s decision to move to a bigger house in a better neighborhood and how the teen, Jamie, and the grandmother, Rosa, come together to face a situation neither can control. Rosa teaches Jamie the valuable lesson of Christ’s suffering in the garden of Gethsemani. The Eggplant Lady, featuring a recipe with a secret ingredient, tears and laughter, faith and family, will inspire and touch viewers of all ages.