Not Available

The Eggplant Lady

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based on the First Sorrowful Mystery of the Rosary, The Agony in the Garden, The Eggplant Lady is a heartwarming story about a family’s decision to move to a bigger house in a better neighborhood and how the teen, Jamie, and the grandmother, Rosa, come together to face a situation neither can control. Rosa teaches Jamie the valuable lesson of Christ’s suffering in the garden of Gethsemani. The Eggplant Lady, featuring a recipe with a secret ingredient, tears and laughter, faith and family, will inspire and touch viewers of all ages.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images