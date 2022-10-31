The Egoists

Not Available

Kazu (Kengo Kora) lives in the Kabukicho entertainment district in Shinjuku, Tokyo. After falling into debt from gambling, he gets an offer from yakuza Ito (Jun Murakami) to trash the night club "New World" and his debt would be paid off. At the nightclub "New World," gambling goes on without permission from the gang which Ito belongs to. When Kazu attacks the bar with yakuza members, dancer Machiko Yagi (Anne Suzuki), who Kazu likes, is at the bar. Under this chaotic situation, Kazu takes Machiko from the waiting room and asks her to run away with him.