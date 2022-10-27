1954

The Egyptian

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 24th, 1954

Studio

20th Century Fox

In eighteenth-dynasty Egypt, Sinuhe, a poor orphan, becomes a brilliant physician and with his friend Horemheb is appointed to the service of the new Pharoah. Sinuhe's personal triumphs and tragedies are played against the larger canvas of the turbulent events of the 18th dynasty. As Sinuhe is drawn into court intrigues he learns the answers to the questions he has sought since his birth.

Cast

Jean SimmonsMerit
Victor MatureHoremheb
Gene TierneyBaketamon
Peter UstinovKaptah
Edmund PurdomSinhue
Michael WildingAkhnaton

