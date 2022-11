Not Available

To buy medicine to relieve his ailing grandmother's pain, a determined Brazilian boy travels to the capital to sell the family's only valuable possession -- a goat -- encountering unexpected challenges along the way. After arriving in the big city, he experiences the best and worst of the unfamiliar urban environment. João Miguel Direitinho, Nicolau Breyner and Joaquim Horta star in this poignant drama directed by Amauri Tangará.