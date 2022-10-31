The Elderly Person's Love

Not Available

An entry in a series focused on "love" and "erotica," in which six creators from multiple fields -- from film and TV to direct-to-video and manga -- compete. Director Ishikawa Hitoshi, known for his direct-to-video work, takes a comic look at love between a man and a woman with a huge age difference. Having lost his wife, elderly Shogo (Mickey Curtis) lives alone in the countryside. Beginning to show signs of dementia, he receives the care of a young helper named Yumi (Maru Junko). As he grows closer to Yumi, he begins to see in her his late wife.