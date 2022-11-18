The Eldritch Influence: The Life, Vision, and Phenomenon of H.P. Lovecraft

Not Available

The Eldritch Influence looks at the world of literary outsider H.P. Lovecraft who posthumously infected a large number of artists, writers, mystics, and fanatics with his wonderfully bleak worldview. Using passionate interviews and colorful commentary the film presents a picture of Lovecraft’s life and thought through those he’s touched and inspired. Featuring extensive interviews with Lovecraft biographer S.T. Joshi, authors Ramsey Campbell, Neil Gaiman, Brian Lumley, and filmmaker Stuart Gordon.