Bruce, a handsome blue-collar man, sits solemnly cracking his knuckles. He is staring blankly at a photo of his late wife. His step-daughter Laurie went from being a typical happy girl to a distant, resentful stranger. Father and daughter sit down as the therapist begins her session. She tells Laurie that she has been counselling Bruce since her mother's untimely passing. The therapist, who has been calmly takes her notes, walks back over to her library and pulls out a book. "I understand the root of this now," she says. "Have either of you heard of the Electra Complex?