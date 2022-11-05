The Electric Hotel

1908

According to the rapid strides that electricity is making in this wonderful age we are not surprised to see in this picture an ideal hotel of the future in which everything is done by electricity. We see a couple entering the hostelry and, after registering, the clerk touches a button and away goes the baggage on to the elevator, which stops at the proper floors and the grips enter the room without the aid of anyone. Many amusing incidents follow. (Moving Picture World)