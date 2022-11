Not Available

Brine is sodium chloride (NaCl) dissolved in water. If you perform electrolysis on brine you will get three substances: chlorine, hydrogen and sodium hydroxide. The electrolysis process is useful and common in the world of industry. For example, it aids in the manufacture of products as diverse as pesticides, soaps, fuels, and even margarine. This is one of the dullest educational films I have ever seen. A small attempt has been made to release its latent energy. (Mark Toscano)