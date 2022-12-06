The Elephant and the Ant

Not Available

A very instructive story about how bragging always turns into big trouble. The plot of the animation unfolds during the wedding celebration of the Fox. All forest residents are invited to the celebration, everyone is walking and having fun. But, unfortunately, not everyone can behave properly. The Elephant, imagining that he was the largest, and therefore the strongest, decided that there was no justice for him, and began to behave like he did, while spoiling everyone a feast. But this behavior did not last long, and there was someone to teach the insolent fellow.