For many years, Asian elephants were used in the relatively simple, low-intensity logging operations in Thailand and elsewhere in the region. As the move to scythe down whole forests progresses, there is less and less use for these elephants: heavy machinery works more efficiently in a clear-cutting situation. In this story, a young elephant keeper (Sorapong Chatri) manages to save the life of a forest ranger, dedicated to keeping the (very few) national forest preserves safe from poaching. The elephant-keeper, on the other hand, is economically compelled to work for the poachers in order to keep his family fed, and to preserve the family lands from sale by a greedy businessman who once loaned them money.