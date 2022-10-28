Not Available

Nancy Grace's THE ELEVENTH VICTIM is a taut suspense-thriller that follows Atlanta Assistant District Attorney Hailey Dean (Jennie Garth) as she tirelessly pursues the conviction of a serial killer. Just when her courtroom prosecution of the murderer begins, Haileys fiancée is killed in a seemingly unrelated crime. Shattered by her personal loss, she moves to New York City and begins a new career as a therapist. When her clients start to turn up dead, one by one with the murderer using the same M.O. as the Atlanta serial killer she put behind bars she is forced back into the dark world she left behind to help catch a cold-blooded killer who could very well make her his next target.