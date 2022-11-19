The Eliminator

Not Available

Former LAPD cop, Dakota Varley, enters a power boat race seeking the prize of $250,000, but immediately discovers, first hand, that this race's risk matches the prize: one racer is killed, 3 others seriously injured in multiple action-packed crashes and explosions. Varley tries to leave the lake and collect his prize money but is drugged and kidnapped by Dawson and thrown into a different world: a world where survival means everything and no-one follows the rules. Surrounded by heavily-armed men, he soon learns that he and six other victims have been assembled to be contestants in the ultimate survival game: they will be hunted nightly by hunters with rifles until there is one remaining survivor, who will win a $10,000,000 cash prize!