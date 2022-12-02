Not Available

Elvis Presley is the quintessential rock star icon. Bruce Campbell is the quintessential B-movie horror icon (and once appeared as Elvis in the soul-stealing mummy movie Bubba Ho-Tep). Rob Kemp is not an icon as far as he knows, but he does love Elvis and horror, and has been told that he bears a passing resemblance to Bruce Campbell. The Elvis Dead started as a throwaway comment in a comedy green room, and is the very definition of taking a joke too far. So don your sequinned jumpsuit, strap a camera to a greased-up two-by-four and sing your way through as much of the plot of Evil Dead 2 as you can in an hour. The cult hit of Edinburgh Fringe 2017, this multi-award-winning (and even multier-award-nominated) one-man-horror-comedy-mash-up was recorded for posterity as part of the fourth GoFasterStripe Festival and frankly, Rob couldn’t be happier about it.