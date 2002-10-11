The Embalmer

Peppino is an aging taxidermist constantly ridiculed for being short and somewhat creepy. He meets Valerio, a handsome young man fascinated by Peppino's work. Peppino, in turn, becomes entranced by Valerio and offers him a large salary to come work as his assistant. But when Valerio meets Deborah, their fledgling romance is threatened by an insanely jealous third wheel.
|Valerio Foglia Manzillo
|Valerio
|Elisabetta Rocchetti
|Deborah
|Lina Bernardi
|Deborah's Mother
|Pietro Biondi
|Deborah's Father
|Antonella Lori
|Boss's Wife
|Nadia Carlomagno
|Peppino's Friend #1
