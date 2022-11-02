The Embassy in the Building

Not Available

Sherif is an Egyptian petroleum engineer who works in Dubai for more than 20 years. He lives an empty life full of money and women. After a lot of relations with different kinds of women, he was caught by his boss making love to his boss's wife, so he is fired and he is forced to go back to Egypt. Back to his old apartment in Cairo, he discovers that the Israeli embassy is in the same building as he lives in, causing a lot of comic situations, and causing Sherif to begin to look around and have concern of the surrounding political situation.