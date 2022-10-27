The Embrace of the River

Not Available

The calm and tranquil waters of Colombia’s Magdalena River flow silently past the small villages located along its bank yet, beneath the quite surface are dark secrets and haunting narratives reveled in Nicolas Rincon Gille’s extraordinary film. This poetic tale begins with the locals’ stories of Mohan, the feared river god known to lure fishermen into the water’s depths, entangling their nets and stealing their fish. In time, a more frightening reality emerges, one that even the powerful Mohan now hides from, as the stories shift to the violence inflicted upon residents by Colombia’s paramilitaries. Recounting the memories of lost loved ones who now rest beneath the surface of the Magdalena, this stunning documentary is the second entry in the Colombian-born, Belgian-based filmmaker’s Campo Hablado trilogy.