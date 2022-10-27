The Emerald City of Oz

Not Available

The enchantment of L. Frank Baum's classic "Wizard of Oz" books is captured in the exciting Emerald City of Oz, based on the sixth book in Baum's timeless series. The Nome King plots his revent against the Oz people, who narrowly defeated him in "Ozma of Oz." Working with the help of Guph, an invasion specialist, the Nome King and his troops tunnel under the Deadly Desert with the aim of enslaving the people of the Emerald City. Dorothy, the Tin Woodsman, the Scarecrow and their friends fear the worst, as Princess Ozma insists on finding a non-violent solution. Narrated by Margot Kidder, the Lightyear Wizard of Oz series was featured exclusively on HBO.